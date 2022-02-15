How Netflix for cars has arrived in Wollongong

news, business, subscription, cars, rental, hire, driver

Buying a car was for many generations a sign of maturity and independence. But, just as other significant purchases like housing have become out of reach for younger generations, fewer Australians are buying a car. Car sales in Australia have consistently declined since 2017, and in 2020 only 900,000 new cars were sold, well below the peak in 2013 of 1.36 million. Car sales have not been as low as they are now since 2003. COVID-19 has compounded this trend, with industry experts predicting that car prices will remain out of reach for many due to shortages of essential semiconductor chips. These trends however don't change the fact that having a car is sometimes essential. Whether for work, travel or life, having access to a vehicle can make a major difference. To address this, a number of car subscription services have popped up in capital cities, and now there is one for Wollongong. Hitchhiker Cars, part of the Southern Classic Group, recently opened on Flinders Street in Wollongong, and is offering locals the opportunity to get behind the wheel, without having to purchase a car. The service also differs from car rental and car share services by allowing subscribers to have exclusive access to their vehicle - unlike car share - and for a longer period of time than car rental. According to Emma Volcanovski - general manager of Hitchhiker Cars, the decision to launch the service in the Illawarra came from the founder's 30 years of experience in the automotive industry and seeing recent changes in consumer expectations. "The automotive industry, like many others, is now seeing the rise in popularity of subscription services and how a new generation of consumers have come to expect the availability of this model as an option." Hitchhiker Cars offers a range of vehicles including SUVs, utility vehicles and 4WDs and many are brand new. The subscription-based plan covers costs such as registration, insurance, servicing, maintenance and roadside assistance. Customers will have to cover fuel, tolls and kilometres travelled above the limit set by the plan. Prior to getting the keys, customers have to go through an identity check and a credit report. Once these are complete, the driver then has access to the car for a minimum of 30 days. "Car subscription is the perfect option for someone who needs a car on a short-term or ongoing basis - without the restrictiveness of car rental or financial burden of car ownership," said Ms Volcanovski.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijdZyfj2fEyefUgYc2ivkc/677bba5e-eb23-4999-9874-a419daf2d2f1.jpg/r0_289_5689_3503_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg