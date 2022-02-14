news, latest-news,

A Barrack Heights man will defend allegations he punched his girlfriend in the eye as he held a pillow over her face. Joel Bill, 31, appeared in Wollongong Local Court yesterday to get a hearing date to defend charges of common assault and damaging property. He was refused bail and has been in custody since his arrest on January 29. Yesterday, Bill's case was adjourned to July 29 for hearing. Read more: Woonona woman 'wasted resources' calling Triple 0 for no valid reason The court heard Bill was on parole - after being convicted of unrelated domestic violence offence which included sending a document threatening death - at the time of the alleged incident. Documents tendered to court during his bail application said Bill was living with his partner of six months at her Barrack Heights home but had recently become paranoid. She had broken up with him but he was still living with her as he would not leave her house. On January 28, Bill, his girlfriend and two friends were inside the main bedroom of their home at about 1pm. The woman was playing a game on her phone when Bill asked her for it. She handed the phone over and asked him a number of times why he wanted it. Bill allegedly threw her phone on the floor with force, causing it to bend and it would not turn on again. She told Bill she was going to call the police and he called her a "dog". The situation calmed until later that night when the woman started an argument with Bill, before asking him and their two friends to leave the house. They walked outside and got into a car but Bill went back inside, claiming he had forgotten something. The woman confronted Bill as he entered before Bill allegedly grabbed her around the neck with one hand and pushed her down on the lounge. He allegedly placed a bed pillow over her face and struck it three times. One of the blows allegedly landed below her eye, causing her soreness and swelling. Bill allegedly stopped hitting her and she lay there for a few moments before he left the room but continued to call her names. A short time later Bill left the house but returned the next morning while the woman was still asleep. She woke up and started arguing loudly with Bill and police were called. The woman made a compliant to the police about the alleged incidents the night before before Bill was arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where he was charged. During his bail application in court last month, defence lawyer Jordan Mechan said Bill needed to be at liberty to care for his father who had cancer and could die while he was on remand. Mr Mechan noted Bill had an illicit substance problem and had realised he needed full-time drug rehabilitation. He also noted Bill would not necessarily serve a full-time custodial sentence if convicted, and had work as a landscaper and commitments to his daughter. Police prosecutor Sergeant Sean Thackray said the case against Bill was strong, there were witnesses and a contemporaneous complaint to police. Bill was refused bail due to his history of domestic violence. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

