Stanwell Park's Matty Cox set to use Olympics experience as a launching pad

His Winter Olympics campaign may have come to an end on Monday night, but expect to hear a lot more from Matty Cox throughout the next four years. The Stanwell Park talent bowed out in the qualification round of the men's snowboard big air, finishing 28th to miss a place in Tuesday's final. Read more: Long journey to equality to commence at Wollongong Road Cycling World Championships The result came a week after Cox finished 26th in the slopestyle event, one minor mistake costing him a place in the medal round. At just 23 years of age, Cox has a bright future ahead and will benefit from his experience in China. The Stanwell Park talent endured a tricky process to qualify for the Olympics, spending much of the past two years on the road alone without a support network. That journey will hold him in good stead throughout the next four years as he pursues a quest to compete in a second Games, in Milano Cortina. Cox experienced a challenging afternoon at the purpose-built big air ramp in Beijing. The top 12 athletes progressed to the medal round. Each competitor had three jumps, their two best scores combined to determine a final total. Cox's first jump landed a score of 56.25, the Australian recognising it would not be enough to finish in the top 12. That saw him go even bigger with his second, a risk that did not pay off as he over-rotated and crashed upon landing. Cox attempted another big trick on his third and final jump, unfortunately his Olympics came to an end when he hit the deck. The snowboarder finished with a total score of 70, well behind the top-12 cut off of 142 recorded by Darcy Sharpe. Slopestyle gold medalist Max Parrot was the highest qualifier, the Canadian registering 164.75. Cox's performance came on another busy day for the Australians in Beijing. Slopestyle bronze medalist Tess Coady lined up for the women's snowboard big air earlier in the afternoon. The 21-year-old safely progressed to Tuesday's final in seventh position. Bobsled competitor Bree Walker produced two impressive runs to climb into fifth place in the women's monobob event. "All I can say is never count an Aussie out," Walker told Channel 7. "I fought back today and the girls who are out there who were in front of me are the best pilots in the world. To be fifth behind them in my first Olympics, I'm so chuffed, I'm so happy." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

