Idyllic scenes from around the Illawarra and Shoalhaven will again be showcased on television, this time for the next instalment of SAS Australia. From Bombo Quarry to the Sea Cliff Bridge, even an abandoned mine out past Dapto gets air time for this gruelling bootcamp for celebrities. Read more: Army detonates suspicious canister in Shell Cove A motley crew of 17 sports stars, television personalities and models have signed up for the series - including Wollongong beauty Simone Holtznagel - with the show to begin airing on February 21. Other notable faces in the cast include retired NRL star Darius Boyd, comedian Paul Fenech, AFL great Barry Hall, singer-actor Melissa Tkautz, professional boxer Michael Zerafa and convicted drug dealer Richard Buttrose Filmed across two weeks in October when much of NSW was in lockdown, the star recruits were cut off from the outside world at a "brand-new base in unforgiving jungle terrain, bordered by wild seas, dramatic cliff faces and rugged rocky outcrops", according to the publicity material. The hills and greenery around base camp may look familiar to some as it's an abandoned mine in Huntley. Read more: Shows announced for Wollongong's answer to the Fringe Other locations viewers may recognise include Carrington Falls in the Southern Highlands and Seven Mile Beach at Gerringong. The cast are put through their paces in completing 14 challenges, in often punishing conditions and adhering to the commands of Chief Instructor Ant Middleton plus DS (Directing Staff) Ollie Ollerton, retired Navy SEAL Clint Emerson and former British Special Forces soldier Dean Stott. The video promo currently circulating depicts several challengers inside a plane fuselage and being sunk in a waterhole iwith the directive to escape before drowning. In the first 48 hours of their two-week ordeal recruits are set alight, almost drowned and forced to conquer a fear of heights. During the season, recruit injuries included torn ligaments, cracked rib cartilage, bruises and cuts. The doctor used more than 290 Band-Aids, 72 metres of strapping tape and 1,000 alcohol swabs in two weeks. Publicity material for the show said the "DS" run the course without producer direction, while no-one enters the base apart from the recruits, the DS and the doctor. It also states more than 200 crew work on the series though recruits are not allowed to communicate with them - they can only speak to the DS - while 57 cameras and six drones were used in filming. SAS Australia airs 7.30pm Monday to Wednesday on Prime 7 and 7plus. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

