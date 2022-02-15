Calling for a sea change

Shellharbour, real estate

When you take a drive around Shellharbour it's not hard to see why people are jumping at the chance to make this vibrant and thriving community their home. It is blessed with spectacular coastal scenery and pristine beaches, which makes people feel like they are on holiday every day. Many Aussies dream of living by the beach and since COVID-19 restrictions were put into action in early 2021, more and more people are heading away from the hustle and bustle of the city to enjoy the relaxed lifestyle which only the regions, like Shellharbour, can offer. According to a survey by the Regional Australia Institute (RAI) one in five Australian city dwellers has their eye on moving to the regions, with more than half wanting to make the jump within the next year. It's now becoming achievable as more people are working from home instead of presenting to a city office each day. With people moving to Shellharbour the demand for houses has helped drive up real estate prices in the area. Realestateview.com.au lists the median house price in Shellharbour to be $1,035,000 while the median rental price is $575 per week. The median unit price is $791,500, while the median unit rental price is $470 per week. But Shellharbour is not alone in the price rise. In December 2021, The Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA) Real Estate Market Facts found that Australian housing prices had increased at a whopping rate of 23.4 per cent over the past year, the highest growth in 20 years. REIA president Adrian Kelly said this is the first time since June 2002 that the annual increase has been higher than 20 per cent. Shellharbour continues to be a drawcard because of the growing infrastructure nearby with the opening of the Shellharbour Marina at the Waterfront Shell Cove, the new Albion Park Rail bypass and upgrades to the Shellharbour Airport. It also has a major shopping centre - Stockland Shellharbour, boutique shopping and dining at Shellharbour Village along with a great selection of schools and sporting complexes. Young families have been attracted to the new release areas of Shell Cove and Flinders, while more affordable housing options can be found in the existing surrounding suburbs. The wider Shellharbour Council area is home to 74,622 people, supports 18,509 jobs and has an annual economic output of $5.267 billion. Realestateview.com.au lists the top five occupations in Shellharbour as professional, trades, community and personal service, clerical and managers. It is perfectly positioned being only an hour and a half (approx.) from Sydney.

It is blessed with spectacular coastal scenery and pristine beaches, which makes people feel like they are on holiday every day.

Many Aussies dream of living by the beach and since COVID-19 restrictions were put into action in early 2021, more and more people are heading away from the hustle and bustle of the city to enjoy the relaxed lifestyle which only the regions, like Shellharbour, can offer.

According to a survey by the Regional Australia Institute (RAI) one in five Australian city dwellers has their eye on moving to the regions, with more than half wanting to make the jump within the next year. It's now becoming achievable as more people are working from home instead of presenting to a city office each day. With people moving to Shellharbour the demand for houses has helped drive up real estate prices in the area. Realestateview.com.au lists the median house price in Shellharbour to be $1,035,000 while the median rental price is $575 per week. The median unit price is $791,500, while the median unit rental price is $470 per week. Surfing Mecca: Killalea Beach 'The Farm' is part of a national surfing reserve. Photos: Nicki Davey But Shellharbour is not alone in the price rise. In December 2021, The Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA) Real Estate Market Facts found that Australian housing prices had increased at a whopping rate of 23.4 per cent over the past year, the highest growth in 20 years. REIA president Adrian Kelly said this is the first time since June 2002 that the annual increase has been higher than 20 per cent. Shellharbour continues to be a drawcard because of the growing infrastructure nearby with the opening of the Shellharbour Marina at the Waterfront Shell Cove, the new Albion Park Rail bypass and upgrades to the Shellharbour Airport.

It also has a major shopping centre - Stockland Shellharbour, boutique shopping and dining at Shellharbour Village along with a great selection of schools and sporting complexes. Young families have been attracted to the new release areas of Shell Cove and Flinders, while more affordable housing options can be found in the existing surrounding suburbs. The wider Shellharbour Council area is home to 74,622 people, supports 18,509 jobs and has an annual economic output of $5.267 billion.

Realestateview.com.au lists the top five occupations in Shellharbour as professional, trades, community and personal service, clerical and managers. It is perfectly positioned being only an hour and a half (approx.) from Sydney.

