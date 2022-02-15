shellharbour, things to do, tourism

If you ask a Shellharbour resident their favourite place to go in the area you are sure to get many great responses from shops and restaurants to beaches and picnic spots. That's because Shellharbour really does have so much to offer. Some of the spectacular beaches include Shellharbour North and Shellharbour South which are both patrolled beaches and The Farm (at Killalea Beach) which is non-patrolled. These beaches are all popular with surfers, with The Farm and neighbouring Mystics being declared a National Surfing Reserve. If you are looking for watersport of a different kind you can't beat snorkelling at Bushrangers Bay at Bass Point. The marine life is magnificent. No fishing is allowed in the protected Bay but is popular at other areas at Bass Point. Bass Point Reserve is a 72 hectare coastal jewel and is recognised as one of the most important archaeological sites on the NSW coast. It is listed on the Australian Heritage Commission register for both its Aboriginal and European values. It is also a great place to spot a whale or two during migration season. One of the most spectacular recent additions to the Shellharbour area is The Waterfront, Shell Cove boasting a 270 berth world-class marina with direct Tasman Sea access. There is also a lively town centre with supermarket, shops and eateries as well as boardwalks and playgrounds. Shopping in the region is made easy with a major shopping centre - Stockland Shellharbour that features Myer, Kmart, Target, Coles, Woolworths, 14 mini-majors and more than 220 specialty stores along with an outdoor dining precinct. For more boutique shopping head to Shellharbour Village where you can also enjoy cafes and restaurants that overlook the harbour and take a stroll to the park, walk along the rocks or take a dip in the ocean swimming pool. Flying in and out of the region is easy with Shellharbour Airport offering flights to Melbourne and Brisbane. While you're at the airport visit the HARS Aviation Museum to experience some aviation history. The Aboriginal name for Shellharbour has been recorded as both Yerrowah (meeting place), and Wonwin, (place where there were big fish). The European name Shellharbour refers to the large quantities of shells found in Aboriginal middens along the foreshore in the early to mid-19th Century.

There's so much to love in Shellharbour

It is also a great place to spot a whale or two during migration season.

