Hundreds of Illawarra nurses walked off the job today and said it is only the beginning of action designed to hold the government to account. Hospitals around the region saw members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association walk out between 7am and 7.30pm as they joined the statewide strike over staffing levels, pay and working conditions. More than 150 nurses from the region travelled to Sydney to take part in the strike rally despite the Industrial Relations Commission (IRC) ordering the NSWNMA cease organising and to refrain from taking action. Secretary of NSWNMA Wollongong Hospital branch Genevieve Stone travelled to Sydney to join the rally with her colleagues. "The mood is high, we've got people banging pots and pans . There are signs everywhere, a lot of sass, and everyone is excited to be here," she said. She added that the union was defying the IRC's order because the government had not yet made any offer to union members. She added: "Last minute push to stop protest - the problem with that is the government haven't made any set in stone promises to us. They keep having discussions but they are not giving us a single offer so we are going to continue until we see some kind of progress happening. "I'm not sure if today's rally will change their minds but this is only the beginning, we are hoping for more from here on out." More to follow. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/8de91fa4-3378-47c8-93ad-c2d710eb6a4f.png/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg