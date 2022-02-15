Josh Carlson riding full speed into Australian Championships

news, latest-news,

In-form and with a new bike, Josh Carlson is ready to defend his Australian title this week. The Illawarra mountain biker arrived at Tasmania's Maydena Bike Park full of confidence, having taken out the All-Mountain Assault and Flow Motion E-bike events at last week's Cannonball Mountain Bike Festival in Thredbo. Read more: Emma Tonegato adopting professional mindset in return to rugby league It's one of the biggest competitions on the calendar and served as the perfect lead in to this week's Australian Championships. "I do feel confident," Carlson said. "I feel like I've put in a lot of work to get ready for the event. I've got a brand new bike from Giant to compete specifically in this event. "It's hard to say how I'll go, a race is a race, but I'm prepared for it. I'm coming down here to win and race well. The goal is to get another Australian Championship under my belt and qualify to represent Australia at the World Championships in France in August." Carlson is looking to add to the Australian Gravity Enduro Championships he won at Green Valleys Mountain Bike Park in December. That is his preferred discipline, and sees riders complete a series of downhill time trial runs. It's the event in which Carlson competes on the world circuit. Wednesday will see the 35-year-old line up for the cross-country E-bike race, an hour-long race that begins with a pack start. As defending champion, Carlson knows he's in for a tough day. "This event is more physical," he said. "It will get my heart rate up closer to 180 beats per minute and I'll be going as hard as possible for the entire time. It's a mass start so it has more excitement when you're surrounded by 20-30 people gunning for the same championship." The Illawarra was well-represented at Thredbo last week, Indiana Lambert taking out the under 13 Downhill competition. The youngster will be joined by a host of Wollongong athletes in Tasmania as they race for gold at the Australian titles. "It's cool to see the next wave of talent emerge down here," Carlson said. "Maydena is a pretty gnarly track, it's one of the most hectic tracks we've got in Australia so it will be a great test for the young kids."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/6dda647e-12dc-49d1-8f27-ad62a5136888.jpg/r10_211_3952_2438_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg