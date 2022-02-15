Three dead, another 391 test positive for COVID in Illawarra Shoalhaven

coronavirus,

Three people from the Shellharbour region have died with COVID-19, as the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District records 391 positive COVID-19 test results notified for the 24 hour period to 4pm Monday Of the positive cases, 211 cases from Wollongong Local Government Area (LGA), 79 cases from Shellharbour LGA, 87 cases from Shoalhaven LGA and 14 cases from Kiama LGA. Read more: Which Illawarra hospitals are affected by today's strike Of those who died were a male in his 80s, a female in her 90s and a male in his 90s - all were vaccinated against COVID-19. It comes as another 13 people died in that time period around the state. Hospitalisations have dropped slightly from the day before with currently 1,583 COVID-19 cases admitted to NSW hospitals, including 96 people in intensive care - 47 of whom require ventilation. Read more: Woonona woman 'wasted resources' calling Triple 0 for no valid reason NSW Health said as of Sunday February 13, more than 95 per cent of NSW residents aged 16 and over have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 94.2 per cent have received two doses, while 48.5 per cent have now received a third dose of the vaccine. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/10458f6f-d049-4f10-9932-022e3989387e.jpg/r11_259_4983_3068_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg