Emma Tonegato adopting professional mindset in return to rugby league

sport, dragons-den,

Life is different now for Emma Tonegato. The Rio gold medalist has left Rugby Australia's full-time sevens environment and joined the St George Illawarra women's side. It's a program that aspires to become professional but still has a long way to go. Read more: Long journey to equality to commence at Wollongong Road Cycling World Championships Having finished uni last year, Tonegato is now working as a full-time occupational therapist while also pursuing her NRLW deam. It's been an adjustment process, but the 26-year-old is enjoying her new life. "Working full time, rushing to training, trying to do gym as well, it's definitely not ideal," Tonegato said. "The NRL is doing some really good things, but there is still a long way to go in terms of becoming professional. "I feel like I'm managing okay, I've surprised myself a bit. I'm lucky to have a great employer at Sense Rugby who have been supportive and are looking after me and made that transition easier. "For me, I'm mentally fatigued. I'm learning a whole new game, so there has been a lot to take in, but I'm really loving it. I'm adjusting better than expected." Whereas the AFL has grown their women's competition at a rapid pace, the NRL has been more patient. The pandemic has slowed the league's progress, with the 2021 season delayed until February and March 2022. That will see two NRLW competitions played this year, along with a World Cup, State of Origin and, for most players, a full NSWRL premiership season. It's a lot of football for players who are not professionals and are forced to squeeze training around work. Tonegato recognises she's fortunate to have a flexible employer who she's able to work with to find an appropriate balance. Other players are not so lucky. The players accept a professional league cannot be created overnight and the NRL has taken a step forward this year with the expansion from four to six teams. The challenge comes in efforts to meet and maintain high standards without the pay that others in different codes are receiving. "It's hard," Tonegato said. "We're expected to train like a professional, it's important to train like a professional. We want to perform well and be awesome ambassadors for our sport, but in the same breath, we're not professional and we're not getting paid professionally. "We're tip-toeing that line. Hopefully moving forward we can move towards that professional space, so girls can perform at that level." Rugby league has changed considerably since Tonegato last played the 13-person code. A former Helensburgh Tiger Lilly and 2013 Rugby League World Cup winner, the athlete has spent eight years away from the sport. In that time, Tonegato was travelling the world with a tight-knit group of teammates in the Australian women's sevens side. Many of the players had similar backgrounds and interests, while they largely fit one physical mould. The nature of rugby league, however, means players of various skillsets are required to build a team that can challenge for a premiership. "In sevens, everyone is quite similar, they're fit and fast," Tonegato said. "At the Dragons, we've got that full range of talent from wingers to front rowers. "It's been awesome getting to know everyone's role and what they bring to the team, what they've given up in the journey to get here. That's really helped us bond." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/a92dabd6-992e-4002-9765-f435c8c11520.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg