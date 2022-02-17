Shell Cove Marina in need of 24-hour security

subscribers-only,

The Shell Cove Marina is proving to be a very popular venue but it is not without its teething problems which is to be expected. There is so far, not nearly enough garbage bins spread around the place. I have seen plastic bags and beer cans floating already. The place needs 24/7 security. In this "Look at Me" world; some fools have resorted to jumping off the wooden poles into the water at night. Maybe it was after a session at the local tavern. It's only a matter of time before, one way or another; there will be a "floater". You know what I mean. Steven Thomas, Shellharbour The contribution to the Mercury's Letters Page, 'Take back Tame's Award' (Mercury, February 12) from J.D. Preece indicates that they believe the name of Australian of the Year 2021, Grace Tame, should be erased from the recipiency list. Reading this letter, my thoughts went back to a similar incidence of "shoot from the hip" pique. The one from Lewis Carroll's 'Alice's adventures in Wonderland' came to mind when the Queen of Hearts, shouted "Off with his head" simply because her gardener had made a mistake when planting roses. Grace Tame was clearly speaking from the heart at the National Press Club about her personal experiences pre and, post becoming Australian of the Year for 2021. If Grace Tame refusing to become a political puppet can cause J.D. Preece severe heartburn, the declared agenda of Australian of the Year 2022, Dylan Alcott if pursued as rigorously as Grace Tame's, could result in a full-blown peptic ulcer heading J.D. Preece's way. Barry Swan, Balgownie It seems as though our precious nurses have no hope of getting anywhere in their quest for a workable health system from the state government, so had to bring their seemingly never-ending struggle outside the hospital walls. Instead of resting at home after a long shift, our nurses are giving up their time for all of us by holding a long overdue and necessary strike. Down in the state's south, we had our Health Minister saying that if a Coalition government won a by-election they would build a new hospital. The only logical solution to these endless and unproductive disruptions is to place the entire hospital and medical system under either state or federal administration, not both. The present mismatch, and clearly disjointed system as it is, has well and truly gone beyond repair. When the level of treatment you get depends on a political party, it's time to give the system a turpentine enema. Dave Cox, Corrimal letters@illawarramercury.com.au