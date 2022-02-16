news, latest-news,

The much anticipated music theatre work by Illawarra creative Anne-Louise Rentell is being played out at Port Kembla Pool this week. The Sirens' Return is a unique offering for theatre-goers as patrons are given wireless headphone sets to hear the dialogue and music unfold as the sun goes down. I attended Monday night's performance which was technically a "preview" with full costumes and band, though it was without the projection and lighting design due to previous issues with rain. The show's run ends on Saturday and the season now sold out, but if you are one of the lucky ones to have secured a ticket, here's what to expect. Read more: SAS Australia snuck into Illawarra for two weeks of filming THE VENUE Patrons are seated on the grassy hill with stunning views of Port Kembla Beach and the sun setting in the distance. It's general admission so first in gets the best choice of where to sit. It is completely outdoors with no cover and the breeze becomes chilly at times so pack a jumper or a blanket. For comfort you may want a picnic rug and cushions, a beanbag if you can manage it or a low-seat chair. There's no food or drink for sale on site but you can bring your own cheese, dips, picnic-style food - but it is an alcohol-free event. Read more: Darkes Forest cider producer serves up a new beverage GETTING THERE Port Kembla Pool is located on Olympic Boulevard in Port Kembla. Ample free parking is available within 100 metres in the parking lot opposite, and along Cowper Street in Port Kembla. For patrons with mobility concerns, there is a drop off point with ramp access at the roundabout in front of Port Kembla Pool. Front of House staff will be on site available to assist if needed. If people need special assistance when arriving at the pool call 4224 5917. THE SHOW It runs for around two hours with no interval. Considering the show is played out around the pool you wouldn't want to be interrupting it by walking past the performers for a toilet break - go beforehand. My husband said he found the eclectic music "soothing and relaxing" as the natural backdrop changed in colour as the sun set. It's an original score written to suit the original work by director Anne-Louise Rentell, with a cast of six women who each tell the stories of where they live, Port Kembla. Although it is performed at the pool with references to mermaid mythology and sparkly lycra costumes, there is no synchronised swimming in the production. Rentell has drawn from oral histories collected from women living across different eras of the steel town, as well as First Nations Dreamtime. It's a culturally diverse production with tales from Wentworth Street - from growing up as a person of colour and being "hosed down" by nuns, to working the street corner, to reminiscing about days working at the old Bonds factory. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

