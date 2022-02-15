Four-storey apartments planned for Fairy Meadow's congested main drag

news, latest-news,

A four-storey development including 21 apartments is planned for the already congested heart of Fairy Meadow. Plans have been lodged with Wollongong City Council to build a mixed use building on three lots on the western side of the Princes Highway, opposite the Charles Hotel. Read more: Build it with Port Kembla steel, says local MP The ground floor will feature two commercial spaces, while the first floor will have eight apartments. The second and third floors of the development will each feature five three-bedroom apartments. A separate three-storey tower comprising one apartment per floor will sit at the rear of the block. Basement parking for 37 cars - covering both apartment blocks - will be available with an entry to the carpark on Cambridge Avenue at the rear of the development. Cycle and motorbike parking will also be available. There are two three-storey apartment blocks immediately north of the site. There are two separate zonings across the proposed site; at 18.1 metres, the complex is three metres taller than the building height allowed along the highway, so an exemption has been sought. "The scale of the development as viewed from Princes Highway and Cambridge Avenue will be of the scale of the surrounding buildings and is comparable to other likely future developments in the locality and the desired future character given the applicable planning controls," the application stated. This section of the Princes Highway is already congested with traffic during peak periods. A traffic study as part of the development application stated the four-storey building will add 68 vehicle movements a day in peak periods - 36 in the morning and 32 in the evening. "The development will not impact on traffic movements or road user safety within Cambridge Avenue and the adjacent road network," the traffic study claimed. "Traffic generated by the proposed development is considered to be only minor and have no impact on the operation of the adjoining road network when compared with the existing use of the site." The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

