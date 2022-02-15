Alex Mudronja thriving in unique role for Hawks

news, latest-news,

Alex Mudronja likely won't receive any minutes for the Hawks on Friday, but that doesn't mean he won't have an impact on the final result. Signed on a three-year deal in November, the 22-year-old has spent the season watching from the bench as his teammates have fought for victories on the court. Read more: Captain's Call: Winning weekend crucial for Hawks Mudronja is the Hawks designated injury replacement player, meaning he is unable to play unless a teammate goes down and is ruled out for a designated length of time. He will be elevated to the full squad next season. With his opportunities to play restricted, Mudronja has had to find other ways to contribute to the Hawks. That has involved pushing his teammates at training, while also working hard to improve his own skills to ensure he is ready if called upon by coach Brian Goorjian. But it has also involved a unique role on game day. Mudronja has taken great pride in his position as captain of the hype team, encouraging his teammates to lift on the court. "You see us on the bench jumping around," Mudronja said. "Dan Grida is a guy who's had a tough run with his ACL, he brings so much energy jumping around. That rubs off on me and the guys. We try and be passionate and be enthusiastic in the games. "At practice we're just pushing those guys to get better, as well as it's going to help us be better players. We want to win and we're going to push those guys at practice and hopefully it turns into wins." It won't take long for those in attendance at the WIN Entertainment Centre for Friday night's clash with Cairns to spot Mudronja on the bench. He'll likely have a towel in hand and he'll be using it to whip the crowd into a frenzy. Mudronja has received support from fellow bench players Grida and Emmett Naar, the group doing their best to maintain a positive atmosphere around the club. For big man Sam Froling, it's a role those in the rotation truly appreciate. "It gives you a lift for sure," Froling said. "Especially when it's some of the guys who haven't played as much. They could easily sit on the bench and sulk and not be about the team, but there's none of that from those guys. "It's super impressive. You look at that and you're like 'I've got this opportunity to be on the court. I can't take it for granted, I've got to give it everything I've got'." While Mudronja likes to have some fun on the sidelines, he will have to get down to business next week. The guard is one of three Hawks in the Boomers squad, alongside Emmett Naar and Akoldah Gak, that will travel to Japan on Monday for a World Cup qualifying tournament. Coached by Rob Beveridge, Mudronja recognises it's an Australian team well below full-strength, but he said they still have an important role to play. "Any time you put on the green and gold is incredible," Mudronja said. "I'm not going to take that lightly. I don't think any of us are, we're just really looking forward to it. "The cool thing about this team is a lot of us have played together in the past. There's my Hawks teammates and then I've played with some of the other guys in junior tournaments. "It's going to be cool to see those guys again, play with them and see where they're at in their own journey."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/b0e3c035-2e82-4504-a871-ac158d649c44.jpg/r15_417_6033_3817_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg