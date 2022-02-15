news, latest-news,

Participants in this year's Great Illawarra Walk will be breaking a sweat to help other young sportpeople do the same, as proceeds will go to building a local purpose-fit gym for athletes with disabilities. This year, the much-loved annual 40km walk is partnering with the Illawarra Academy of Sport's Athletes with a Disability program (AWD), supporting talent development through high-performance sporting programs. The local Academy of Sport has fostered some of Australia's greatest sporting talent - in 2021 alone, nine alumni competed at the Olympic Games and two at the Paralympics. Olympian Sarah Carli, who competed in the 400m hurdles in Tokyo and trained at the Illawara Academy, said the new equipment would be fantastic for young athletes. "As a track athlete, you need lots of equipment, and para-athletes need even more specific equipment," Ms Carli said. 12-year-old Jack Gibson is one of the young para-athletes excited for the new facility. Mr Gibson trains with the AWD program, and is hoping to compete in both paralympic swimming and triathlon events in the future. "I'm really excited to have more equipment," Mr Gibson said. Read More: Blue Stars prepare to impress at 2022 Illawarra Track Challenge Great Illawarra Walk founder Chris Lovatt was excited to announce the partnership, which he said will help young athletes for years to come. "It's something tangible and something that's going to be longlasting. The program is aiming to provide young people who have got a disability, who really want to do the same things as everyone else, to compete as they should be able to," he said. The estimated cost of the gym is $150,000, a goal which Mr Lovatt has taken on as a challenge. "The most we've ever raised in one year is $160,000, so we know we can do it. It's a big ask, but we're pretty determined to make it happen," he said. llawarra Academy of Sport Chief Executive Officer John Armstrong said he was honoured to join forces with such an iconic event. "The support this partnership will provide is phenomenal, as is the wealth of new, exciting opportunities that will benefit the talented para-athletes of the region," Mr Armstrong said. Unlike many fundraisers, the Great Illawarra Walk donates 100% of proceeds to their chosen organisation. In past years it has raised funds for Wollongong hospital's neonatal ward and also funded vital research into Vansihing White Matter Disease, in support of the Saving Chloe Sabxy campaign. Tragically Illawarra girl Chloe died, aged 12, in November 2020. "We get hardly any business sponsership. Our event is all community, and people pounding the pavement. It's just regular people. Everything that we raise, the full amount, that's what we write the check for. Which is very rare." It's not just for hard-core walkers, either. Families and kids are encourages to participate, with another starting location in Wollongong designed for those who want to do half the distance. "Kids can jump in wherever they want, to come and finish the race off." The walk, which will be held on Saturday, March 12 2022, runs between Shellharbour and Austinmer and attracts up to 800 walkers, all lacing up their shoes for charity. The Great Walk is in its 15th year, and while the event has grown alot since its debut, it still carries the same goal: to help kids in the Illawarra. Read more: Illawarra Academy of Sport looking to build on Tokyo success with next crop of junior athletes The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

