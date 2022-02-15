news, latest-news,

A full-scale emergency operation involving military and civilian personnel was launched near Shell Cove on Tuesday after fears a suspicious object found on the beach could explode. NSW Police, Fire and Rescue and emergency service crews set up a wide exclusion zone around the area before army experts, called in to identify the object, made the decision to blow it up. Lake Illawarra Chief Inspector Don Faulds told the Mercury a large canister (about the size of a cricket bat) was found by a passerby mid-morning on Tuesday, washed up on the sand at the Shallows Coastal Reserve near Bass Point. Read more: Reality TV show sneaks into Illawarra for two weeks of filming Inspector Faulds said officers at the time believed it to be "military ordnance" (some kind of weaponry). "As soon as we realised what it is we've stepped back," he said, noting the army had to be called to determine what it was, how old it was and the safest way to dispose of it. Fire and Rescue NSW were also called to the scene (including HAZMAT crews), along with the Rural Fire Service and police - however, even they were told to stay at least 100 metres away from the object, the public at least 400 metres away. Mercury photographer Wesley Lonergan was at the scene and watched two Australian Defence Force explosives experts examine the canister. Read more: Egyptian street food the new flavour in Shellharbour He said they then dug a trench in the sand where they placed the ordnance and set a charge with the intent to detonate - a loud boom echoed through the area around 1.30pm. Fire and Rescue NSW Duty Commander Illawarra Inspector Chad Wallace said army personnel confirmed the canister was a military flare with white phosphorous inside. "It's a military flare that is usually dropped so they can mark a location, it usually burns for a long time and normally self extinguishes," Inspector Wallace said. "In this case it was used and never activated, so it's probably drifted then washed up but it still had a detonator in it." He said the risk of the item exploding on its own was small, but it is normal practice for the military to dispose of half-burned or unburned flares by detonating them. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/452e03bb-3033-492f-96b7-693c0cee2079.jpg/r0_286_5184_3215_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg