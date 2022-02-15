news, latest-news,

Police and State Emergency Services members are searching the Albion Park Rail area for missing man Brian Adamson. The 63-year-old Mr Adamson was last seen leaving his home on Day Street, Warilla, just after 5pm on Monday, police said. Mr Adamson is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with a slim build and grey hair. Read more: Army detonates suspicious canister in Shell Cove He was wearing a grey T-shirt, grey shorts, one black shoe and a pair of glasses with a lens missing. Following a report that Mr Adamson was seen at Albion Park Rail station, a command post has been set up at Wilson Memorial Park. SES crews from Dapto, Shellharbour, Kiama and Wollongong units have also joined the search. Anyone who sees Mr Adamson, or knows of his whereabouts, is urged to call Lake Illawarra Police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/07341073-8417-4db8-9531-073a1b12f485.png/r10_0_868_485_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg