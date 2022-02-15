Woman drowns at Boneyard Beach in Kiama

news, latest-news,

A woman has drowned at Boneyard Beach after she and a male companion were washed off the rocks. At around 3pm emergency services received a call that a woman and a man had been washed off the rocks. Five road ambulance crews and the rescue helicopter responded to the call. Witnesses have said the pair either slipped off the rocks or were washed off by a wave and then got into difficulty in the water. Both people were winched out of the water, the 21-year-old woman treated by paramedics on the headland but they were not able to revive her. The man, also 21, is in a serious but stable condition and was taken by road ambulance to Wollongong Hospital. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

