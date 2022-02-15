news, latest-news,

It was the biggest strike of its kind in a decade but nurses have vowed today's mass protest could be the first of many. Around 5000 nurses and midwives dressed in scrubs and face masks marched on NSW parliament, as thousands more participated in a statewide strike to demand nurse-to-patient ratios on every shift across the public health system. This number included hundreds of Illawarra nurses who walked off the job between 7am and 7.30pm. A NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) spokeswoman confirmed there would be more industrial action if the government failed to budge on its "lack of action" in relation to hospital staffing levels, pay and working conditions. Burnout from the COVID-19 pandemic and fed up with the NSW government's refusal to prioritise safe staffing in public hospitals and health services, NSWNMA members stood in solidarity and declared to the NSW Premier their goodwill was over. Read more: Woman in serious condition after being winched from Bombo Beach This included more than 150 nurses from Illawarra who travelled to Sydney to take part in the strike rally despite the Industrial Relations Commission (IRC) ordering the NSWNMA cease organising and to refrain from taking action. Wollongong Hospital branch delegate and midwife, Sarah Morton described how many colleagues were past breaking point. "Midwives are unable to provide the minimum standard of care women and babies deserve," she said. "The pride we used to feel in where we work, and serving our community, is dwindling because we are embarrassed by how broken the system is. Rosters are being published with 150 shifts unfilled. We cannot meet the reasonable expectations of the community with these excessive workloads." Read more: Here's what happens when nurses run out of patience Secretary of NSWNMA Wollongong Hospital branch Genevieve Stone also travelled to Sydney to join the rally with her colleagues. "The mood was high, it went really well. There were thousands of nurses, which is fabulous," she said. "We had lots of support on the day and there were some really creative posters. I particularly liked one sign which said 'rage outweighs fatigue'." She added that the union defied the IRC's order because the government had not yet made any offer to union members. "The problem is the government haven't made any set in stone promises to us. They keep having discussions but they are not giving us a single offer so we are going to continue until we see some kind of progress happening. "I'm not sure if today's rally will change their minds but this is only the beginning, we are hoping for more from here on out." The strike action across 150 public hospitals and health services was staggered across the morning, with nurses and midwives walking off the job for up to 24 hours at over a dozen facilities. The NSWNMA confirmed it would continue talks with the government and reiterated calls for urgent action by the Premier. "One of the speakers today said to raise your hands if you are willing to go the long run and everyone who was there definitely put their hands up. "This is just the beginning. We will follow this through until we get what we deserve," Miss Stone said. Read more: Illawarra's nurses say strike is only the beginning To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

