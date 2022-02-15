news, latest-news,

A Gwynneville man will spend the next month behind bars after he sent a barrage of sexually explicit messages to his former NDIS care worker. Anthony Brookes, 38, was charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend following the many texts he sent a young woman on January 1 and 2. Magistrate Claire Girotto labelled Brookes' messages as "harassment" but took into account his mental health and mild intellectual disability when she sentenced him to 12 months in prison with a non parole period of two months. She told him to go to residential rehabilitation for his drug problem upon release which he acknowledged "I have to do it". Police said the woman was Brookes' mental health support worker, organised through the NDIS, from August to October last year. She was employed to care for Brookes four times a week and helped him with general daily duties and they exchanged mobile phone numbers so they could communicate about her work. On January 1, the woman received messages, sent by Brookes, from his phone number via What's App. Police described the messages as "lengthy and sexually explicit". The first message was sent at 12.22pm and said, "hey gorgeous how r U Wann meet up today we can home some din together Ur hot as hell" before suggesting she participate in a threesome with him. The messages escalated and became more sexually explicit before Brookes allegedly sent sexual photos. Brookes continued to send text messages and images throughout the day. The woman saw the messages but did not respond as she was working but later called her manager to inform him of the texts. Brookes sent two more messages the next day before she blocked the number. She later reported the messages to police, telling officers she "immediately felt sick to her stomach". "She felt very uncomfortable and anxious with how sexually explicit the messages were...She found the messages offensive and the continuance of the messages and the content to be extremely harassing," police said in documents tendered to court. "The victim felt very disgusted and concerned about what the accused would do if he was to see her and her partner in the community." Police said the woman had never acted unprofessionally nor indicated to Brookes that she welcomed the sexually explicit messages and had not encouraged any form of personal relationship with him. Brookes attended Wollongong Police Station with an NDIS support worker on January 20 before he was arrested. He participated in an interview during which he allegedly admitted to sending "dirty text messages" to the woman. In court on Tuesday, defence lawyer Jonathan Kearney said Brookes understood he needed to attend drug rehabilitation, despite initially refusing to go when his new NDIS worker suggested it. The court also heard he had been released from jail in December and had been in custody numerous times. Mr Kearney said Brookes was making progress since receiving NDIS funding but was serving an intensive correction order when he was arrested in January. Brookes will be eligible for parole on March 17.

