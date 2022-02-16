news, latest-news,

Public health academic Dr Lyn Phillipson has dedicated a lot of time to creating "dementia-friendly" towns. As such the University of Wollongong researcher is 'ecstatic" at the opportunity to evaluate 20 projects running throughout Australia looking at new ways of understanding how best to create communities that support the needs of people with dementia. Dementia Australia yesterday announced a grant of $365,000 over two years to Associate Professor Phillipson from the School of Health and Society and the Australia Health Services Research Institute at UOW. Dr Phillipson said the grant will fund ways to evaluate what works - and what doesn't - when it comes to creating a community that is supportive and inclusive of people with dementia, their family and their carers. It will use evidence from six in-depth case studies, including Australia's first dementia friendly community, which Dr Phillipson helped to create in Kiama. Read more: UOW ranked in the world's top 25 young universities "While Dementia Friendly Communities have been promoted as an effective approach to support wellbeing, there is a lack of available data to test this," Dr Phillipson said. "This research will support the development of a national evaluation framework and the conduct of local case studies to establish the factors that produce positive outcomes for people living with dementia and their carers in Australia. "It will also establish the resources needed to create and sustain dementia friendly communities." There are an estimated half a million Australians living with dementia and almost 1.6 million people involved in their care. Dementia is the leading cause of disability in Australians aged over 65 years yet remains one of the most challenging and misunderstood conditions. "In this project Im really hoping that we can learn from 20 projects now that have rolled out nationally," multi award-winning public health academic Dr Phillipson said. "It is a great opportunity from my point of view to learn from local communities who have risen to the challenges of trying to think about how they can make their communities more inclusive for people with dementia." Read more: MS funding 'deeply personal' for UOW researcher To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/8f2ae1a5-17a5-4c64-9e2a-6007b22c81f0.jpg/r12_58_5171_2973_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg