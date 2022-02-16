news, latest-news,

A wide-scale search for missing man Brian Adamson continues on Wednesday morning around the Albion Park Rail area. It's understood police are looking into reports of a possible sighting of the Warilla man late Tuesday, which may broaden the scope of their search. The 63-year-old Mr Adamson was last seen leaving his home on Day Street, Warilla, just after 5pm on Monday, police said. He was seen at the Warilla cricket fields soon after and was seen walking along Sandpiper Close at 8.15pm but has not contacted friends or family since. Mr Adamson is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, of a slim build, with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey shorts, one black shoe and a pair of glasses with a lens missing. Read more: Army detonates suspicious canister in Shell Cove Police believed Mr Adamson may have been seen near the Warilla Grove Shopping Centre on Shellharbour Road, about 7am on Tuesday. A staging base has been set up at Warilla Surf Club. SES crews from Dapto, Shellharbour, Kiama and Wollongong units joined the search. Anyone who sees Mr Adamson, or knows of his whereabouts, is urged to call Lake Illawarra Police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/421fad4b-b2ae-44ae-9671-c6e388d42ba4.jpg/r5_0_1598_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg