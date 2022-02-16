news, latest-news,

A pilot program is putting the wellbeing of Dapto High School students front and centre. Chantelle Wilson, the head teacher of wellbeing, said the school was excited to deliver the pilot program with Together 4 Youth. "Basically we've signed up as a pilot school, where they team up with us to scope and seek wellbeing programs tailored to our school," Ms Wilson said. "They organise everything on the organisational side, allowing us to have workshops and presenters come in and engage with the kids. "We have a plan for 2022 where all year groups are involved in a range of programs." Read more: Wollongong start for new L'Etape course One of the first such programs was held earlier this week specifically for girls from Year 9. "Empowering girls to be comfortable in their own skin was the main theme of our Butterfly Effect session," Ms Wilson said. Together 4 Youth is a collective of 14 youth organisations that operate right across Australia delivering social and emotional learning programs and transition to work programs in schools. "We do all the administration and leg work so schools can focus on teaching and learning as their core practices," Together 4 Youth general manager Andrew Turvey said. "This also allows schools to still get exposure to multiple award- winning organisations." Mr Turvey, who used to be a high school principal, said Dapto was chosen because the school has been working well with Together 4 Youth organisation Top Blokes. "I also know [principal] Andrew [FitzSimons] very well and I know how revolutionary the stuff he does is so I thought the school was the perfect opportunity to trial our program. "We are excited that we have a lot of philanthropic support to offer our services to schools." Read more: UOW ranked in the world's top 25 young universities Youth mentoring organisation Raise Foundation is also running its evidence-based youth mentoring program for the first time in Dapto High School. Up to 15 students will benefit from taking part in the Raise early intervention mentoring program in 2022. Based in high schools across Australia, Raise provides young people with a caring, independent volunteer mentor who shows up each week, with time to listen, empowering young people to talk through life's challenges. Mission Australia's Annual Youth Survey 2020 indicates that one in four teenagers are unhappy with their lives and the impact of the pandemic, lockdown and border closures have not helped. The Australian Institute of Health and Wellness (2021) states that 36 per cent of youth aged 13 to 17 have indicated that the pandemic has negatively impacted their anxiety and stress A survey of Headspace service users showed that 74 per cent experienced worsened mental health since the onset of the pandemic, and 86 reported negative effects on their wellbeing, mood and sleeping habits. Read more: How Illawarra parents can help kids to thrive during the pandemic Raise Foundation CEO Vicki Condon said the positive impact of having a mentor in one's life is well recognised. "When people donate their time to listen, young people learn to cope better with life's challenges while benefiting from one-to-one support. We evaluate and report on our programs, so we know the positive impact that Raise mentoring has community wide," she said. "Right now, our team is recruiting volunteers to be trained to mentor young people at Dapto High School, who are taking part in our program in 2022. "The program will run during terms two and three this year, and we provide ongoing support from our local team of program counsellors." Visit raise.org.au/mentor to apply to mentor. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/49eaa5d6-dd52-47e0-8970-66f26dafc492.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg