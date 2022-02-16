Don't hold back wind power generation in Illawarra, says MP Scully

news, latest-news,

If the Illawarra was to become a genuine Renewable Energy Zone, more action was needed to take advantage of opportunities coming, Member for Wollongong Paul Scully said. Mr Scully last week met with representatives of an international consortium including renewable energy firms BlueFloat and Energy Estate, in Wollongong scoping locations for a wind farm. Read more: Offshore wind farm plan forming on the horizon off Port Kembla Mr Scully said this was precisely the type of project he argued would benefit from the Illawarra being declared a Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in 2020. Now energy generators needed to be able to take the next step. "The best way the NSW government could support renewable energy generation expansion in the Illawarra is to open expressions of interest for generation activities in the Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone as it has done in each of the other REZ's," Mr Scully said. "I have raised the role of offshore wind generation in the Illawarra with the Minister for Energy but remain disappointed at the slow pace and delays of the NSW government in securing opportunities from renewable energy infrastructure investment for the Illawarra." Energy Minister Matt Kean said competitive tenders would be held to deliver electricity projects. "The Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone presents a huge opportunity to create new jobs and attract investment to the region," he said. "The NSW government welcomes proposals for offshore wind farms that could form part of the Renewable Energy Zone and help to power new and existing industries with cheap, clean electricity." The BlueFloat consortium has also proposed offshore wind farms near Newcastle and off the Gippsland Coast in Victoria. Energy Estate principal Simon Currie said Port Kembla had a promising mix of infrastructure and available land, plus a skilled industrial workforce for construction. Mr Scully said the BlueFloat project appealed on multiple levels. "The proposal includes both offshore generation as well as encouraging supporting industries onshore, encouraging large energy users to locate in Wollongong."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gk4M5TtAHFtAbb98BYfYMb/5c72f4ab-cebc-47e5-aecb-4777fa88dabf.jpg/r13_57_5144_2956_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg