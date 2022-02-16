coronavirus,

Four Shellharbour residents are among 27 people across the state who have died with COVID-19 in the latest reporting period, NSW Health announced on Wednesday morning. The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District confirmed a man in his 60s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 90s and a woman aged 100 from the Shellharbour LGA had died in the 24 hours to 4pm on Tuesday. All were vaccinated against COVID-19. Read more: Missing Warilla man found and taken to hospital A total of 549 new cases of the virus were recorded throughout the local health district in the reporting period, an increase from the 391 cases in the previous 24 hours. Of the new cases in the region, 209 were detected from PCR tests while 340 people submitted a positive rapid antigen test. A total of 278 cases were recorded in the Wollongong Local Government Area (LGA); 129 cases were from Shellharbour LGA; 129 cases from Shoalhaven LGA and 13 cases from Kiama LGA. Postcodes with the highest case numbers were 2500 and 2530 (with 54 cases each), 2527 (with 58 cases), and 2540 (with 55 cases). Statewide there were 10,463 positive cases notified in the 24 hours - including 6395 positive RATs and 4068 positive PCR tests. There are currently 1478 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 92 people in intensive care, 46 of whom require ventilation. NSW Health said as of Sunday February 13, more than 95 per cent of NSW residents aged 16 and over had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 94.2 per cent had received two doses, while 48.5 per cent had now received a third dose of the vaccine.

