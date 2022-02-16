news, latest-news, Dapto Citizens, Zone 16, Illawarra, Mike Driscoll, Garry Bourke, Stewart Bourke, George Smithers, Tony Glackin

Dapto Citizens has three new club champions following a championship weekend filled with dramatic comebacks, thrilling finishes and deserved winners. With conditions chillier and windier than usual, former Huntley members, brothers Garry and Stewart Bourke edged out George Smithers and Tony Glackin 18-15 in an excellent rescheduled 2021 Minor Pairs decider. In a match of wild momentum swings the Bourkes led 6-1, only for their opponents to go on an 8-1 run to lead 9-7. The Bourkes scored the next seven shots to lead 14-9 after 16 ends before Smithers and Glackin rallied to go ahead 15-14 with two ends left. Garry and Stewart Bourke held their nerve to pick up a three and a single for a hard-fought triumph. Read more: Mudronja thriving in unique role for the Illawarra Hawks Meanwhile, Tyson Arneman and Peter Thelan faced Rick McClelland and Brad Whitford in the final of the Major Pairs. The pre-match expectation was for a competitive affair and, after McClelland and Whitford took the first two ends, their opponents found their draw game to win six straight ends and take a 10-3 lead. But McClelland and Whitford were prepared for a fight and won eight of the next nine ends to assume control of the kitty and hold a 16-14 advantage after 17 ends. The expected grandstand finish duly arrived with the teams going shot for shot and tied at 17-17 with two ends remaining. Arneman and Thelan managed a two on the 20th end to lead by two shots and were holding shots on the final end. McClelland urged his skip to play a draw shot, but Whitford opted to drive and played a brilliant defensive shot - skittling the kitty across two rinks to kill the end and force a last end replay. Arneman and Thelan remained composed and scored a single on a tight end to win 20-17 and emerge as 2021 Major Pairs champions. Read more: Tonegato adopting professional mindset in return to rugby league The cool conditions continued into the Triples decider between the experienced Chris Green, Ian Bailey and John Hills against surprise finalists Cael Arneman, Jason Drinkwater and Peter McCauley. Teenager Cael is still a junior member and was looking to follow his older brother Tyson on to the honour roll as a Citos Club Champion for 2021. Cael Arneman did well in his duel with Chris Green as leads, but the experienced Hills and partners showed how to start a big match, racing to a 14-0 lead on six ends. Most ends were competitive, but Hills was the difference; often taking out his opponent's shot bowl or drawing his own bowl to keep the scoring ticking over. Hills and partners continued to pile on the pressure and went on a further 13-3 run to lead 27-3 after 15 ends. McCauley and partners picked up eight shots on three ends, but the damage was already done with the final called off early with Hills and partners convincing winners 31-11. Despite the loss, Arneman and partners had a tournament of which to be proud. It will be a Towradgi Park champion in the Zone Open Triples with Chris Smith taking on clubmate Shane Garvey in skipping duties for Saturday's final at Warilla. Smith and partners Ash Noronha (lead) and Kim Mackie (second) showed immense composure under pressure to win four games by a combined nine shots to reach the decider. The rink has already surprised themselves in their winning run, including knocking out a strong Figtree Sports team skipped by former State Pairs champion Matt Miles 20-18, plus holding off a fast-finishing Aaron Spears and his Warilla side 26-24 in the semis. Read more: Carlson riding full speed into Australian Championships Smith and partners will start underdogs against one of the Zone's all-time great bowlers Garvey and his partners Illawarra under-25s rep Patch Lewis and Towradgi's two-time Zone Fours champion Damien Lateo. Garvey and team have won three games and reached the final with a 28-19 win over a Figtree Sports rink skipped by Dennis Cooper. Given it's an all-Towradgi final there's plenty of goodwill and banter between the teams who celebrated the other team's success following the semi-finals. While the bowls has been of a high quality it's been disappointing that even allowing for COVID and the event being rescheduled from last year, only 24 teams from 12 clubs nominated. Ten club singles champions are chasing the Illawarra District crown with the two-day finals beginning at Dapto Citizens BC next Tuesday. While not a state event, the 2021 District Champion of Champion Singles features a quality field of club singles winners including Julea Morgan (Wiseman Park), Kim Suckley (Dapto Citizens), Robyn Buhagair (Figtree), Vicki Bott (Woonona), Janelle Jordan (Windang), Christine Coen (Oak Flats) and Kiama champ Bronwyn Campbell. The round of 16 and quarter-finals are at Citos on Tuesday, with the semis and final at Towradgi next Wednesday. In the round of 16, Robyn Buhagair takes on Vicki Attenborough (Thirroul), while Christine Coen meets Julea Morgan. Kim Suckley, Pam Willetts (Warilla), Vicki Bott, Julie Woods (Towradgi), Janelle Jordan and Bronwyn Campbell have a bye through to the quarters. The event gives many bowlers a chance to work on their game ahead of the rescheduled 2021 Women's State Pennant Finals at Forster from March 18-23. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. 