Sam Froling believes another fast start will be the key to the Hawks beating Cairns for the second time this week on Friday night. Illawarra came firing out of the blocks against the Taipans on Monday night, setting the tone for their 87-81 victory at the WIN Entertainment Centre. The Hawks also started in red-hot form when the two teams met recently in Cairns, with Brian Goorjian's men pushing on to record a 94-75 win. "A big thing for us this season has been matching the [other] team's energy and playing hard - that's where we've fallen down a little bit," Froling said. "But I think we came out last game and made big improvements in that area and it also showed on the defensive end. We were more active and help was there, so it's about taking that to the next level and taking care of the boards." Read more: Burgess eager to silence St George Illawarra critics in NRL comeback However, despite having a 2-0 season record against the Taipans, the Hawks won't underestimate their opponents. Illawarra had led by 10 points midway through the last quarter in Monday night's game, before Cairns rocketed back into the contest on the back of Scott Machado. And while the visitors fell short of victory, Machado bagged 16 points and three assists from just 15 minutes' game time in a dangerous display. "They're a good side. They're talented and obviously not a team that can be taken lightly. They play deep and with high energy, so it was a big one for us to get that win," Froling said. "But we like the way we played against them last time. We probably won't change it up too much, unless they want to. I mean we're happy with how we're going, so it's about playing hard." Read more: Mudronja thriving in unique role for the Illawarra Hawks With their season record at 7-6, the Hawks are also battling for a spot in the league's top four. Illawarra remain under pressure from the likes of the Kings and the JackJumpers, and victory on Friday night at the WEC could prove crucial to the team's fortunes. "This competition is so good, every win you can get is going to be super important at the end of the year," Froling said. "Every win we can get now is big time. We will come out every game looking to have a crack and get those wins." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/subscribe/

