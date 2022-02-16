news, latest-news, Wellington Phoenix, Talitha Kramer, A-League Women's, Wollongong, Canberra United, Adelaide United, New Zealand

After pocketing their inaugural victory, the Phoenix have their eyes set on the next task: rising up the A-League Women's ladder. The Wollongong-based side created a slice of history when they recorded a 3-0 win over Canberra United last Friday night. The victory ended a two-month drought for the league's newest side, but wasn't enough to move off the foot of the table. The job got even more trickier when Canberra bounced back with a 5-0 drubbing of the Wanderers on Tuesday. However, Wellington remains within striking distance of Western Sydney with three games left. Read more: Burgess eager to silence St George Illawarra critics on NRL comeback The Phoenix will now return to WIN Stadium on Thursday night where they will meet a strong Adelaide United outfit coming off an 8-2 win against the Roar on the weekend. Defender Talitha Kramer told the Mercury that it would be a tough challenge, but her side was full of confidence after beating Canberra. "We've put in so much hard work throughout the season, so to finally get the win was such a good feeling. It's been a tough season for so many of the girls being away from home and their support network, so they were just over the moon," the 30-year-old said. "We had the initial goal of getting that first win and now with three games left, we'd like to win at least two of them to not finish bottom of the ladder. We hope we can avoid getting the wooden spoon this season. "But Adelaide are a tough side to crack and they're the most clinical side in the league. Coming off an 8-2 win, I'm sure they're flying high and confident. But we will stick to how we played against Canberra and hopefully it will be a good battle." Read more: Illawarra Hawks looking to set red-hot tone early against Taipans It has already been a big week for the Phoenix, who on Monday announced their women's team would remain in the Illawarra for the rest of the 2021-22 season. The Phoenix have called Wollongong home since November, but had hoped to return to New Zealand for the final few games. However, club general manager David Dome has now confirmed those plans are scrapped due to border restrictions. While it was disappointing news for her teammates, the moment was bittersweet for Kramer, the sole Illawarra talent in the squad. "I was actually looking forward to going overseas and playing in front of the Wellington Phoenix crowd. But we always knew that, with COVID, there was a strong possibility we'd be staying here," she said. "But our next home game, all my friends and family will be there. It's a special moment to play in front of them and it's something that you don't get too often so I'm grateful for that."

