Laneway For Days La La La's are pairing up with Globe Lane buddies Bevanda Bar to bring LANEWAY FOR DAYS ~ with free DJ's in Globe Lane every Thursday to Sunday until the end of February. It's been described as a "street party meets pre-drinks at your besties house meets the arvo session of your dreams". Catch the music Thursday and Friday from 5pm - 8pm and Saturday and Sunday 3pm - 8pm Read more: SAS Australia snuck into Illawarra for two weeks of filming Lawrence Mooney Illawarra Performing Arts Centre The Moonman is back! Insightful and brutally honest, stand-up comedian Lawrence Mooney returns to the stage in 2022 for his new show, Beauty. Emerging from his guise of former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Beauty will be a veracious culmination of Lawrence's comedic brilliance. Show starts 8.00pm Ticket details through www.lawrencemooney.com Still Life Art Prize Project Contemporary Artspace in Wollongong Friday from 6pm is the grand opening of the exhibition, with live music by the Rare Birdz and artist talks. On Saturday February 19 the space will host a record fair from 10am to 4pm. While the closing gala will be February 26 with live music and awards ceremony. Illawarra Carnival Tully Bay Oval in Warrawong Saturday is the night for fireworks at the inaugural Illawarra Carnival, in town until February 27. The creators of the long-running Huskisson Carnival have filled Tully Bay Oval with a smorgasbord of rides for the tiny tots up to adrenaline-junkies (scroll down for picture gallery), saddled up next to a side-show alley, Dagwood dogs and fireworks every Saturday. Read more: Friends! The Musical Parody is coming to Wollongong Persian Jazz The Music Lounge, inside Wollongong Town Hall Eishan Ensemble return to The Music Lounge to showcase Project Masnavi the ARIA Nominated third album from the acclaimed Persian-jazz group. Inspired by the lyrical poetry of Rumi's epic masterpiece, Masnavi - one of the most precious books in Persian literature, the album weaves beautiful imagery and stories reflective on Rumi's work into layered soundscapes and sophisticated compositions. A rich musical fusion blending Persian Classical with Western Jazz. Featuring some of Sydney's most in demand musicians. Eishan Ensemble draws on contemporary and classical music traditions of both East and West. Ticket information through www.merrigong.com.au Read more: All you need to know about the theatre show at Port Kembla Pool Inflatable Fun Oak Flats Pool on Kingston Street Giant inflatables will visit Oak Flats Pool this Saturday from 1pm to 3pm for swimmers up to the age of 14. There's no minimum age requirement to join in the fun, but children will need to be able to swim at least 25 metres unaided, while kids with floatation devices (eg. arm floaties) won't be allowed onto the inflatable course. Normal pool entry fees apply, but families needn't worry about making a booking. Lantern Making The Imaginarium, Addison Street in Shellharbour Sea the Light is a series of free lantern making workshops held in Shellharbour for the purpose of empowering participants and onlookers - it runs from 11am to 4pm. This is the sixth workshop of nine working towards a community-led lantern parade which will play an integral part at The Waterfront Food and Wine Festival. Facilitators Phil Relf from IKARA Celebratory Events and Kylie Morrison from Astarte Mind and Body promote art and creativity. During this intensive workshop you will contribute to the creation of large lanterns. This session will require a collaborative effort and is suitable for ages 18 years and over. Light refreshments will be provided. A booking is essential visit https://events.humanitix.com/sea-the-light-lantern-making-workshops To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

