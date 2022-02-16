George Burgess eager to silence St George Illawarra critics in NRL comeback

sport, dragons-den,

George Burgess has heard all the talk. He should enjoy retirement rather than attempt a comeback from hip resurfacing surgery. The Dragons are too old and destined for the wooden spoon. They're comments Burgess understands. Read more: Tonegato adopts pro mindset in return to rugby league The English prop struggled in a brief stint for Wigan last year. St George Illawarra closed out 2021 with eight-straight losses on the back of Paul Vaughan's barbecue. But for Burgess, they're wide of the mark. "The perception has been impacted a lot by last year and the way the season ended," Burgess told the Mercury. "Any team that finishes by losing their last eight games, it doesn't look good. "You've got to look at the season as a whole. The way they started the season was promising and the roster we've got compared to last year I think is pretty good. "Those guys who were there last year will take a lot from those lessons and that will help them out this year." In many ways, Burgess himself is a perfect microcosm of the St George Illawarra Dragons. Written off as a has-been, few expect the prop to have an impact in his return to the NRL, just like few expect the Dragons to contend for the premiership. Coach Anthony Griffin has come under heavy criticism for his recruitment of Burgess, Aaron Woods and Moses Mbye, while allowing Matt Dufty and Cameron McInnes to leave. Among the old heads are numerous younger players - new arrivals Francis Molo, Jaydn Su'A and Moses Suli set to feature alongside local juniors Tyrell Sloan, Jayden Sullivan, Talatau Amone and Feagai twins Mat and Max. Burgess is adamant St George Illawarra are not making up the numbers and he's adamant he can regain the form that saw him play a crucial role in South Sydney's 2014 premiership. "I want to play every game and help the Dragons get into the finals," he said. "We've got a lot of potential in this team to win some trophies, I want to be a part of it. "South Sydney were in a similar position when I arrived. It was a long time since they'd won a premiership as well. Hopefully I can have that same impact on the Dragons as I did with Souths 10 years ago." The 29-year-old will make a much-anticipated return to competitive rugby league in St George Illawarra's trial against Parramatta at CommBank Stadium on Sunday night. The bulk of the Dragons stars will sit out the contest, with Jack de Belin and Andrew McCullough among those likely to play. Burgess is set to play 20 minutes off the bench, his first major test since undergoing surgery last April. Having completed a full pre-season for the first time in eight years, the veteran is excited to enter the season fully fit and pain free. Sunday night, Burgess feels, is the perfect starting point for what he hopes is a successful, and lengthy, return to the NRL. "I'm really confident," he said. "We're all pretty clear on what our jobs are now as a team. Everyone's eager to get into some games and put the training into action. "I'm going to have a good little 20-minute stint off the bench in the second quarter. We'll see how I go, I might play a little more in the second half. "I'll get myself ready for the week after, playing a bit more the following week in the Charity Shield." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/a584dc77-c1e9-4331-88e7-d75cff71cbab.jpg/r2_215_4214_2595_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg