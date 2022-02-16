subscribers-only,

As your paper reported, this month marks the 80th anniversary of the fall of Singapore and the beginning of the incarceration of the men and women associated with the 8th Division. I knew some of them, Hirst, Halloran, Stewart and Newton. These men served in the 2/19 Battalion. This battalion suffered more casualties than any other Australian battalion in World War II. They were devastated in the battle of the Muar with their 1000 pitted against the Japanese Guards Division 0f 20,000. They took the brunt of the Japanese invasion of Singapore. The four mentioned here then were imprisoned in Changi, sent to the Burma railroad and worked in Hellfire Pass. They were the returned to Changi and took a ship to Japan to work as slave labour in the coal mine at Ohama. From the tales they told they were bravest when they didn't have a gun, they were compassionate when surrounded by people who simple didn't care, they were at their most honest when grains of rice were counted out to ensure all had a chance to survive, they displayed an amazing level of tenderness in the face of brutality. These were real heroes daily risking their lives for the sake of others over a period of years. After the war they remained life-long mates with each one beside the others in their last hours. I miss them all. Most amongst them I miss one, my father, whom I loved and who loved me. Phillip Hirst, Wollongong David Perkins has a right to be irritated by the recent Canberra protest, however I disagree with his "assessment" of the predatory cause. ("Easy prey for manipulation"- 16/2). I don't like protests. I don't like children being involved, with adults or on their own. My dislike intensified with the shame I felt when the cowardly mob turned on Australian soldiers returning from Vietnam, and a mob of union thugs tried to crash their way into the nation's parliament, back in 1996. Causes are led by champions. Champions attract followers, and protests follow. Protests once attracted "rent a-crowds": useless individuals who wouldn't work, and wanted a day out. Nowadays, they attract dangerous parasitic groups, most from the copycat or lunatic fringe. No doubt there were participants in the recent Canberra mob who had a just cause to protest, however, antivaxxers and other hangers on distorted the original purpose. The upshot was: few Australians actually knew what the protest was about, and it probably elicited more boos than cheers - certainly from Canberrans. Richard Burnett, Wollongong So now the government is not bothering to tell us whether there have been COVID cases in the shops and supermarkets we frequent. Why the hell are we still checking in then? Dave Jennings, Towradgi

