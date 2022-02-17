Keep up to date with What's On in the Illawarra

subscribers-only,

Does it feel a little bit like we're starting to get back to normal? As the COVID numbers continue to fall in the Illawarra Shoalhaven we're starting to see the number of events organised in the region rise. Our inbox is inundated with shows launching in Sydney and new events coming to Wollongong. It's an exciting time if you've missed going out. From the theatre performance of The Sirens' Return at Port Kembla Pool running all this week to Lawrence Mooney performing at the Illawarra Performance Centre on Friday. Merrigong Theatre Company has also announced the MerrigongX, Wollongong's answer to the Sydney fringe. 2022 will see the biggest programme Merrigong has ever produced for the festival. Even Paul Kelly has resumed his tour and will be at Anita's Theatre on April 2 - that' a sure sign that confidence in entertainment is creeping back. With the five Parents NSW vouchers available to be used at any dine and discover venue, going out suddenly feels much more affordable. To mark the resurgence of events in the region we've relaunched our What's On newsletter, curated by our what's on and entertainment reporter, Desiree Savage. The newsletter will land in inboxes on a Wednesday evening at 7pm, giving you plenty of time to book your babysitter and dust off your going out clothes. To sign up to our What's On Newsletter scan the QR code below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/e5Qc2M5qQnfX3PTaVNk9Vy/52a11e5f-3b38-4207-86a8-69dfc790bac2.jpg/r4_0_1916_1080_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg