Persistence pays off for businesses
What a year or two it has been!
Some of the challenges facing local businesses:
Employee pressures with many employees working from home - this put extra pressure on managers and CEOs.
Unpredictable labour market, as some businesses battled to fill positions because staff were either isolating at home or workers were barred from entering from other states and countries.
Supply chain was interrupted so goods arrived late or were unavailable.
Adjusting costs - while the office or shop was largely devoid of customers and staff, the rent still had to be paid.
So what were the solutions? There is definitely a shift towards business recovery and even new opportunities.
- Business assistance packages helped while they were hibernating
- Rent relief in some cases was offered
- More agile and flexible businesses as quick and firm decisions had to be made for survival and sustainability
- Innovative solutions were found e.g. new markets explored
- Many businesses increased their online presence - this certainly pushed digital access
- Corporate responsibility - consumers are watching how seriously businesses are taking their social responsibilities
- Community came to the fore with people helping each other
Here's to a successful 2022!