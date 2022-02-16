Men charged after police seize $70k cash in Warrawong shed

news, latest-news,

Two men have been refused bail after they appeared in court charged over the alleged supply of illicit drugs in the Lake Illawarra region. In May 2020, Lake Illawarra Police officers established Strike Force Mote to investigate organised crime in the Illawarra region, with the assistance of the State Crime Command and the NSW Crime Commission. Since investigations began, 13 people have been arrested and charged and remain before the courts. Read more: Missing Warilla man found and taken to hospital On Monday, police executed a search warrant at a storage shed on Shellharbour Road, Warrawong and seized a shoulder bag containing more than $72,700 cash. Following further inquiries, police arrested two men Abdulkerim Alpertunga and Cavit Alpertonga, aged 32 and 24 after a vehicle stop in Winnima Way, Berkeley, about 11.45am on Tuesday. Three search warrants were then executed at homes in Bent Street, Warrawong, and Denniss Street and Winnima Way, Berkeley. During the searches, police seized almost $7,000 cash, as well as almost 70g of a substance believed to cocaine. The substance will undergo forensic analysis. The men were taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where they were charged with supplying a commercial quantity of prohibited drugs, supplying prohibited druga and knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime. Both were refused bail to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Thursday. Investigations under Strike Force Mote continue. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

