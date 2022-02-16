news, latest-news,

Two men have been refused bail after they appeared in court charged over the alleged supply of illicit drugs in the Lake Illawarra region. On Monday, police executed a search warrant at a storage shed on Shellharbour Road, Warrawong and seized a shoulder bag containing more than $72,700 cash. Following further inquiries, police arrested two men Abdulkerim Alpertunga and Cavit Alpertonga, aged 24 and 32, after a vehicle stop in Winnima Way, Berkeley, about 11.45am on Tuesday. Read more: Missing Warilla man found and taken to hospital Three search warrants were then executed at homes in Bent Street, Warrawong, and Denniss Street and Winnima Way, Berkeley. During the searches, police seized almost $7000 cash, as well as almost 70g of a substance believed to cocaine. The substance will undergo forensic analysis. The men were taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where they were charged with supplying a commercial quantity of prohibited drugs, supplying prohibited drugs and knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime. Both were refused bail to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Thursday. In court, police will allege they used covert surveillance to record Alpertunga and Alpertonga supplying a total of 340 grams of cocaine between January 19 and February 15 this year at Warrawong. Investigations under Strike Force Mote continue. In May 2020, Lake Illawarra Police officers established Strike Force Mote to investigate organised crime in the Illawarra region, with the assistance of the State Crime Command and the NSW Crime Commission. Since investigations began, 13 people have been arrested and charged and remain before the courts. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

