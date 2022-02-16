Childhood educators in high demand across Illawarra

news, business, childhood, preschool, kindergarten, education, early childhood education, teachers

The Illawarra is forecast to see a surge in demand for early childhood educators, with current staff levels not enough to keep up with demand. Deloitte Access Economics tips that early childhood educators will be the second fastest growing profession in the Illawarra, after supply and distribution manager, with a 17.3 per cent increase in the profession by 2024-25. Read more: Missing Warilla man found and taken to hospital Dapto-based early childhood education specialist Blake Stewart said a combination of isolation requirements and increased staffing ratios for degree qualified staff are behind the immediate growth in demand. "There's a national demand, but in the Illawarra, there is a huge demand, because there are early childhood services popping up all over the place." At the same time as more childhood centres are opening, fewer students are graduating from tertiary education providers. As of 2017, nearly 100,000 children were enrolled in early childhood education in NSW for 600 hours or more a year. According to the Australian Institute for Teaching and School Leadership, while the number of students commencing an early childhood teacher course in Australia increased between 2006 and 2012, there was a nine per cent overall decrease between 2012 and 2017. Currently, 50 per cent of educators in early childhood education centres must be diploma level qualified or higher and all other educators must have at least a certificate III. Mr Stewart said that while the qualification requirements placed pressure on centres to find enough staff, it was critical that staff had appropriate qualifications to properly educate young children. "There are a lot of perceptions that early child education is like babysitting but people need to understand that through play and engagement, children are developing." To change the perception of early childhood education and attract enough people to fill the demand for educators, Early Childhood Australia NSW president Carol Burgess said that there needed to be greater awareness of the career growth available in the sector. "Someone who enjoys working with children and who wants to make a lasting impact on their lives can have such a fulfilling career in early childhood education," Ms Burgess said. TAFE NSW team leader for early childhood education and care Justine Poidevin said those with a qualification were likely to be hired straight away. "If you have a TAFE NSW early childhood qualification you have an excellent chance of walking straight into a job," Ms Poidevin said. Mr Stewart said that the impact that early childhood educators could have on a child was an important part of what makes it a rewarding career. "Watching these little ones from zero all the way through to five years old then successfully transitioned into school is the highlight of your career."

