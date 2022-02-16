news, latest-news,

The children of a Warilla man missing for two days have thanked the community and emergency service crews for their dedication in finding their father. Brian Adamson was last seen leaving his home in Day Street and police began searching for him about 5pm on Monday after his family reported he failed to return home. A large scale search was launched around the Warilla area which included police officers, the dog unit, PolAir and members of the State Emergency Services from Dapto, Shellharbour, Kiama and Wollongong. Read more: Why Illawarra residents shouldn't delete this text message About 9.30am on Wednesday, a woman walking her dog near Shellharbour Airport came across the 63-year-old Mr Adamson. Mr Adamson's children Tayma, Dean and Laura said they had never heard better words than "they've found him". "We and our extended family are so grateful for all of the time and resources along with the swift and continual action the police, police rescue and SES put into finding our dad," the children told the Mercury. "A special thank you to every member of the public who sent in information to the police, sent their best wishes, and kept an eye out for him. "We especially want to express our gratitude to the member of the public who found him and called an ambulance, thank you!" "Our dad is in the best of hands and is on the path to recovery." Two paramedic crews were called and found him lying in a drain on Airport Road, Albion Park Rail. On arrival, paramedics assessed Mr Adamson for cuts, bruises and hypothermia. "When we arrived it was clear this patient had spent some time exposed to the elements and was in a hypothermic state," NSW Ambulance Inspector Matthew Sterling said. "He had suffered several cuts and bruises and appeared disoriented. "Paramedics worked to stabilise the patient before transporting him to Wollongong hospital for further treatment." Lake Illawarra Superintendent Craig Ireland said he was relieved Mr Adamson had been found "conscience and breathing, and in relatively good condition all things considering". Supt Ireland said police were not aware of Mr Adamson's movements over the past two days nor how he ended up near the airport but those questions would form part of the investigation. The search continued until 1am on Wednesday, and focused in Albion Park and Windang as more information came to light. Police utilised geo-targeting text messages to alert members of the public in specific areas about the missing man. Supt Ireland said members of the public became police's "eyes and ears", with some people reporting potential sightings of Mr Adamson. "It was fantastic to see police, members of the public and other emergency services in a co-ordinated and combined effort. What a great outcome." Supt Ireland said if anyone had concerns their loved one had gone missing then they should contact police immediately and the police would decide how best to respond. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/8920c8b8-1f20-40e9-8acf-bcd83a4ae3a9.jpg/r0_101_2729_1643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg