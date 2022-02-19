subscribers-only,

Wollongong Council you need to lift your game. You've got a free, $52 million (cost in 2005) ready-made tourist attraction in the Sea Cliff Bridge. This would be the envy of any other council. Not only have you have done nothing with it, but you can't even maintain it. If any of you got out of your ratepayer-funded seats and walked over it, you would see that it is infested with weeds, the signage is unreadable and the rubbish never gets cleaned up. I know you will say it's a state funded road, but how about you start looking after it and make better use of the area? Put in a few drinking fountains and some proper seating for a start. After all, you use it on the signage at the entry to the Illawarra, so put some effort in please. David Brodie, Austinmer I do not usually give too much attention to the Australian of the Year Awards, but I shouted a cry of satisfaction when Grace Tame was announced, and a boo and a hiss when I saw the letter of DJ Preece, 'Take back Tame's Award', (Mercury, February 12), with the statement, "remove her from a long list of former and worthy AOTY luminaries". Grace Tame was always going to be an active AOTY luminous, a person who goes beyond being an advocate. Grace Tame should be awarded the title of Emeritus Australian of the Year, so she can continue the work and do it in conjunction with another luminous AOTY, Dylan Alcott. Mr Preece would be very unlikely to make his comment, if the person was a male! Peter Corkish, Wollongong Louise Roy (letters 15/2) raises the elephant in the room regarding wind farms with reference to offshore wind generators. Wind turbines generate a pressure wave, the longer the blade the greater the wave pressure. Having only 3 blades the frequency is long wave. How does this frequency compare to the communication frequencies used by whales. Will it misdirect the whales, cause hearing problems, vertigo leading to drownings? Has any study been done? Who is responsible for end of life of the turbines. Are they intended to be left in place to rot away, as being done in the North Sea. I recall when nuclear Power and plastics were going to improve the environment. Proponents did not want to discuss the problems. Green generation is taking the same approach. Are we going to see the environmental damage like we are seeing from Nuclear and plastics? The world needs answers. Ian Young, Towradgi Forget smashed avo, with burgers at all the new joints around town costing $20-plus, no wonder young people can't save for a home. Chris Dodds, Wollongong

