Police are investigating after reports of a shark attack in Sydney after human remains were found in the water. Emergency services were called to Buchan Point, Malabar, at 4.35pm after receiving a report that a shark attacked a swimmer in the water. Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command, with assistance from the Marine Area Command and Surf Life Saving NSW, attended and located human remains in the water. Little Bay Beach has been closed as officers continue to search the area. Police said they will be working with the Department of Primary Industry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the swimmer. A report will be prepared for the Coroner. Beachgoers are urged to follow safety advice from Surf Life Saving NSW and by visiting the Department of Primary Industry's website www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/sharks and the SharkSmart app. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

