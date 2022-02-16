news, latest-news,

A former Gerringong masseur has been committed to stand trial on dozens of sexual assault charges amid allegations he raped and fondled seven women while giving them massages. Mark Anthony John Horsfall, 60, fronted Wollongong Local Court in person for the first time on Wednesday, where his lawyer, Matt Kwan, said his client maintained his innocence in the face of the allegations. Horsfall, who was dressed in a white button-up shirt, black pants and a white face mask and carried a large black folder, remained largely silent during the proceedings, only addressing the magistrate briefly when she advised him the case would now be transferred to the District Court. Horsfall was originally facing 81 charges, however solicitor Lachlan McGonigal, representing the Director of Public Prosecutions, confirmed only 34 charges would proceed to trial. Read more: Police seize $70k cash in Warrawong shed, duo charged The remaining 47 charges - largely consisting of aggravated sexual touching - were formally withdrawn. Police charge sheets tendered to the court reveal seven women have accused Horsfall of raping or sexually touching them without their consent during scheduled massages that took place at various locations between November 2020 and March 2021. One woman claims Horsfall penetrated her 13 times over three hours on March 19, 2021 and indecently touched her genitals and breasts and inappropriately kissed her hands and lips a further five times during the same period. Another woman will allege Horsfall touched her genitals outside her underwear and fondled her breasts during a 90-minute massage on November 4, 2020, while a third woman claims Horsfall demonstrated similar behaviour towards her during a massage 24 hours later. Police have received similar accounts from another four women, who all allege Horsfall molested them while they were lying on his massage table. Horsfall was arrested in March 2021 and remanded in custody for seven months until he was released on strict conditional bail in October. As part of his bail, Horsfall must live with his daughter in Bligh Park, near Windsor in Sydney's north-west, and was banned from entering the Illawarra or Shoalhaven unless to attend court or legal appointments. In court on Wednesday, Horsfall successfully applied to relax a condition of his bail that prohibited him from leaving the Bligh Park address unless accompanied by his daughter - he is now allowed to attend medical appointments on his own. Horsfall will remain on bail ahead of his arraignment in Wollongong District Court, which is scheduled for March 15. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

