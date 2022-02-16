news, latest-news,

A Woonona man has confessed to joining two of his mates in viciously bashing a father who attempted to avenge an unprovoked attack on his teenage daughter, leaving the man with a collapsed lung and fractured ribs. Ben Fuller, 38, pleaded guilty to charges of recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, common assault, demanding property with intent to steal and assault occasioning actually bodily harm in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, with police documents revealing the incident was sparked by a near-miss in a car. The court heard Fuller and the daughter's boyfriend narrowly avoided a collision on Campbell Street in Woonona on July 30 last year, prompting Fuller to step out of his car and confront the young man. Fuller punched the young man through the window of the car before trying to take the vehicle's keys. Unsuccessful, he got in his car and drove to a nearby unit block. Read more: Gerringong masseuse to stand trial on 33 rape, molestation charges Meanwhile, the young man returned to his girlfriend's house and called her to tell her what had happened. She followed Fuller and called out to him, prompting him to grab her around the throat and punch her twice to the face. She managed to escape and ran home. The girl's father then came outside and yelled, "where's the bloke that just punched my daughter?" Fuller and two other men then attacked the father, punching and kicking him repeatedly until he fell to the ground. One of Fuller's mates stands accused of hitting the father with a tree branch during the violent melee, while the other hit him in the back of the head with a skateboard before stomping on his back and kicking him in the ribs. That man then told the victim "you're about to die c--t, how does it feel, you're about to die". The trio quickly dispersed when the incident spilled onto the street and attracted the attention of nearby council workers. Police and paramedics arrived a short time later. Fuller and his two co-accused were arrested nearby, while the victim was taken to Wollongong Hospital for treatment. Doctors said he had a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a laceration to his scalp, along with heavy bruising and swelling across his body. He was discharged after four days in hospital. Fuller remains in custody and will face Wollongong District Court next month when a sentencing date will be set. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/N2VhEHnqjw2FQfCURnN8eC/acafe894-253d-41d3-94f2-72ccd1740fa1.jpg/r3_8_1176_671_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg