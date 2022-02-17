news, latest-news, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD), Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) welcomes new graduate nurses, New graduate nurses join Illawarra hospitals, NSW Minister for Health Brad Hazzard, Premier Dominic Perrottet, ISLHD Nursing and Midwifery and Clinical Governance executive director Deborah Cameron

Ten new nurses have this week joined the ranks of Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD). They are among 127 nurses and midwives who will join the district's public hospitals this year - an increase of 10 nurses and two midwives compared with the previous year. The NSW Government announced more than 2800 graduate nurses and midwives will start work across 130 NSW public hospitals and health facilities this year. ISLHD said it was delighted to welcome the 2022 cohort of nurses and midwives to its hospitals. "This year, 127 new registered nurses and midwives will join hospitals across the district, an increase of 10 registered nurses and two registered midwives compared to last year," ISLHD said. "Ten of these registered nurses have already commenced, with the remainder scheduled to start in February and May." ISLHD Nursing and Midwifery and Clinical Governance executive director Deborah Cameron said while welcoming new nurses and midwives was always exciting, it was especially so "at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic". "These graduate nurses and midwives will be a wonderful addition to the district to help support our current staff who have continued to deliver quality healthcare throughout the pandemic,'' she said. "The new nurses and midwives will be front and centre in patient care, joining critical areas of our emergency departments, intensive care units and maternity wards. "To all our new graduates, a very warm welcome as you embark on your chosen careers as valued members of our nursing and midwifery workforce. We look forward to supporting you as you broaden your knowledge in a variety of hospital settings.'' The majority of the new registered nurses and midwives will undertake a rotation throughout the district's hospitals. NSW Minister for Health Brad Hazzard said there were now more nurses and midwives in NSW public hospitals than ever before. "These graduates join us at an incredibly challenging time. We thank them, and all of our nurses, for their contributions to support the health system and the people of NSW," Mr Hazzard said. Premier Dominic Perrottet said the people of NSW owed "a great deal of thanks to these graduates". "Many of them have already been working as students in NSW's vaccination and testing clinics. They have done an exceptional job," Mr Perrottet said. "These extra nurses and midwives will help bolster the ranks of our frontline health workers who have done an incredible job helping to protect people and keep them safe throughout the pandemic." The government said the NSW nursing and midwifery workforce had increased by 9599 full-time equivalent positions, or 23 per cent, to 51,794 staff, since 2012. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158750039/e3ffc438-116a-4198-a426-f8445db1e675.jpg/r14_49_5458_3125_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg