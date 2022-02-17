Wollongong's COVID surge tent to come down as cases stabilise

coronavirus,

The tent installed last year outside Wollongong Hospital's Emergency Department to cope with a potential surge of COVID cases will be dismantled this week, as the number of virus cases in the community continues to stabilise. The local health district said 607 people in the Illawarra Shoalhaven tested positive to COVID-19 in the latest 24-hour period, with 279 positive PCR tests and 328 positive rapid antigen tests reported. Two men, one unvaccinated man in his 70s from Wollongong and the other vaccinated in his 90s from Shellharbour, died in the reporting period. Read more: The moment missing Warilla man's family were told he'd been found Statewide, there were recorded 9,995 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There were 1447 COVID-19 patients in hospital - down from 1478 the previous day - with 92 in ICU. Locally, there were 322 cases from Wollongong Local Government Area, 124 cases from Shellharbour LGA 136 cases from Shoalhaven LGA and 25 cases from Kiama LGA. These figures are up from a few days ago, when there were just 327 daily Illawarra cases. However, in a clear sign that things are continuing to stabilise after the worst of the Omicron outbreak, the health district will take down marquee installed outside the emergency department last September, "in light of reduced numbers of COVID-19 cases in our community". The tent was established in anticipation of increased local cases of COVID-19m to enable the safe and efficient transition of patients from the community into the ED. The Shoalhaven Sub-Acute Mental Health Unit, which was repurposed for use as a special health accommodation facility as part of the region's COVID-19 response, will also recommence accepting mental health patients. However, the district has not made a decision about returning Bulli Hospital Urgent Care Centre - which was also temporarily closed last September - to its normal operations. Read more: 'Frustrated' Illawarra nurses to strike in statewide protest To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HcD9H4nNcktxiWcmkEEpQD/c7bc2045-a0df-4a78-83a1-71dc8e807440.jpg/r0_63_1017_638_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg