Novovax to arrive in Illawarra clinics next week

The first supplies of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in the Illawarra next week, but one local doctor administering the new vaccine says it's more important for people to book in their booster shots of Pfizer or Moderna. Novavax is the fourth COVID-19 vaccination available in Australia. Bulli Medical Practice will be one of the first clinics in the Illawarra to receive the new vaccine, with shots to start being administered on February 28. Dr Julie Blaze, a general practitioner at the practice, said the vaccine would have an important but limited role in getting more Illawarra residents immunised. Read more: 'We're buzzing': Businesses welcome early change to COVID-19 restrictions "This is more of a traditional protein based vaccine. It has a tiny part of the coronavirus which is injected as part of the vaccine, and then your body reacts to that," she said. "It's not an mRNA vaccine, and it does seem to have an appeal to people who erroneously had concerns about mRNA vaccines, which as far as I'm concerned were an advancement." Dr Blaze said that, with more than 95 per cent of the adult population double vaccinated, Novovax would have a limited application as it was not recommended as a booster, "It may have a role for the extremely small number of people who have real and significant side effects to the other vaccines," she said. "We also hope that it will encourage some people who may have been vaccine hesitant or looking for additional options, to get the jab." "But my main concern at the moment is that we've only got about 49 per cent triple vaccinated in NSW. "We've got a large percentage of people who haven't come forward for the booster, and that is more of a concern to me. With winter coming up, we're worried about the flu season and another wave of COVID-19 so I think people should really be coming to complete their vaccination program with their primary vaccine." Novavax is a two-dose course, with a minimum of three weeks between doses. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

