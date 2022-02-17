news, latest-news,

Despite the fatal shark attack up the coast in Sydney, Corrimal surfer Wesley Girardot won't stop surfing. He said it was a balance of risk versus reward "and the reward's always better". Mr Girardot said it was unusual for a surfer to quit the sport over fears of a shark attack - pointing to Brett Connellan, who is still surfing despite losing most of a leg in a 2016 attack at Bombo. Read more: Skipper in Bulli boating tragedy named in court "It's not going to keep me out of the water, that's for sure," Mr Girardot said of the attack. "I have this way of looking at it - if you don't see them, then they're not real. Obviously I've seen the stories and I've seen sharks but if they're not there while you're surfing then they don't exist." At around 4.30pm on Wednesday a male swimmer was fatally mauled in the water off Little Bay, north of Cronulla, by a great white shark estimated to be up to five metres long. The first fatal shark attack in Sydney in almost 60 years, it was witnessed by several rock fishers who were just 10 metres away. NSW Ambulance inspector Lucky Phrachnanh said emergency services rushed to the scene but the swimmer "suffered catastrophic injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do". While Sydney beaches between Coogee and Cronulla were closed on Thursday, Wollongong City Council chose to keep theirs open. But a council spokeswoman said measures were taken to ensure swimmers' safety. The spokeswoman said council was "deeply saddened" by the tragedy. "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man, as well as the lifeguards, life savers and all other emergency service personnel involved," the spokeswoman said, "We extend our sympathies on behalf of all in our community." She said all 17 beaches were open but council lifeguard services would respond to any updated advice from Surf Life Saving NSW or NSW Police. "As a precaution, council tasked our aerial surveillance, Touchdown Helicopters, to undertake an additional shark surveillance flight along the coastline between Windang and Stanwell Park ahead of the beaches opening," the spokeswoman said. "No sharks were spotted by the surveillance team." Mr Connellan's 2016 attack was the worst on Illawarra beaches for many years. The closest that matches it was in February 1966 when 13-year-old Ray Short was dragged from the surf at Coledale Beach with a white pointer attached to his leg. The shark had bitten into Short's left thigh and then released him before coming back and swallowing his leg up to his left knee. Mr Short survived the attack.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4FavSveeQdYEHssZq5umRQ/a0504103-63d8-4f15-a9f9-8619052f299d.jpg/r0_406_6115_3861_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg