Big traffic changes at Kiama are cool with the locals

Radical changes to the Kiama CBD prompted barely a handful of responses from residents. Kiama council's draft Traffic and Parking Study looked at ways to deal with expected increases in population and tourist numbers. Read more: Why Illawarra residents shouldn't delete this SMS These included narrowing a section of Terralong Street east of the railway bridge to encourage traffic to use Railway Parade and updating pedestrian rumble strips with 'wombat' crossings - which are raised zebra crossings. Also floated in the study was the temporary closure of the eastern end of Terralong Street for special events. There was also the suggestion of replacing the roundabout at the Terralong Street-Collins Street intersection with traffic lights The plan went on public exhibition and drew just six responses. Two of those responses objected to the narrowing of Terralong Street and the creation of a pedestrian-friendly area because of the loss of parking spaces. In response council officers noted early plans for a multi-storey car park a block south of Terralong Street. Another respondent was concerned about queues at the Terralong and Collins street intersection if traffic lights were introduced. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

