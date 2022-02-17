news, latest-news, Balgownie Rangers, Football South Coast, Thirroul Thunder, Luke Buckley, Glenn Dorrian, Bert Bampton Cup, FSC, Youth Cup

Balgownie and Thirroul will be the first teams to stake their claims for Bert Bampton Cup honours when this year's competition kicks off on Friday night. The Rangers and Thunder will meet in the tournament's opener at Judy Masters Oval and will be among 12 District League sides - and four Community League outfits - in action this weekend. Illawarra Premier League teams will then join Football South Coast's annual Cup competition at a later date. There is an air of anticipation around this year's Bampton Cup after the 2021 tournament was cut short due to COVID. Play was cancelled at the semi-finals stage, with 2020 champions Wollongong United set to fellow Premier League team Albion Park, while Bulli and Port Kembla were ready to meet in the other semi. Read more: Wollongong-based Phoenix aim to consolidate first win For Balgownie, the 2022 Cup offers a chance to improve on a solid showing in last year's competition. The Rangers thrashed Warilla 4-0 in round one and survived a penalty shoot-out with the Thunder before being thrashed 5-0 by Wollongong United in round three. Luke Buckley, who coaches the Rangers with Glenn Dorrian, said he looked forward to Friday night's battle. "We've only had one pre-season game so far and we've got four fresh players in the starting line-up, so we're keen to see how they work together and we're getting our feelers out there for the season ahead," Buckley said. "But Thirroul are always strong, they're a physical team and play the ball around pretty well so you've got to expect the best from them. And being from the northern suburbs as well, there's a bit of rivalry between us and them, but that makes the game even better." FSC's Youth Cup comp will also kick off with four games this weekend. Bert Bampton Cup Round One Draw: Friday (8pm): Balgownie v Thirroul at Judy Masters Oval. Saturday (Noon): Uni Spurs v Picton at Kooloobong Oval One. Saturday (2.30pm): Unanderra v Hill Top at Unanderra Oval; University FC v Albion Park at Kooloobong Oval; Berkeley Sports versus Fernhill at Berkeley SSC. Sunday (2.30pm): Warilla v Shell Cove at King Mickey; Gerringong v Kiama at Gerry Emery; Oak Flats v Helensburgh at Keith Bond. Youth Cup Round One Draw: Friday (6pm): Balgownie v Thirroul at Judy Masters. Saturday (12.15pm): Berkeley Sports v Fernhill at Berkeley SSC. Sunday (12.15pm): Oak Flats v Helensburgh at Keith Bond; Warilla v Shell Cove at King Mickey. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/subscribe/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/80fa76c7-6ad4-4ca8-977a-3305b84168dd.jpg/r0_116_2048_1273_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg