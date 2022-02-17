news, latest-news,

Wollongong Hospital COVID-19 patients had at least nine pathology tests each day in July last year, far greater than the average hospital inpatient, according to a review by doctors in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Health District. Until recently, no clear guidelines had been established around COVID patient pathology testing, meaning patients were having much larger test quantities with few outcomes. In a parternship with Choosing Wisely, a government funded initiative to reduce unnecessary health procedures, the hospital reduced COVID pathology testing by 81 per cent. "It was a good achievement. We're not doing tests that would not help our patients," said Clinical Professor Spiros Miyakis, Acting Director of Infectious Diseases at the Illawarra Health and Medical Research Institute. Group pathology testing is one of many medical tests and procedures that are too often adminstered, without considering if they're actually benefiting patients, said Dr Robyn Lidner, program manager for Choosing Wisely Australia. "There's evidence to show that there's a significant proportion of tests, treatments and procedures that are undertaken that aren't always necessary," Dr Lidner said. "COVID has made people much more interested in understanding the risks and benefits of, for example, a vaccine, but these are the questions you should be asking about all your health care." Professor Spiros said the initiative is an important lesson for future medical professionals. "We want to teach our younger practitioners to lead by example, tell them that the basic rule is, before you order a test, ask yourself the question: how is this going to benefit? And what's going to be my action forward." More guidelines on how to test and treat COVID patients are certain to follow, Prof Miyakis said. "We are seeing more guidelines already. Because to provide guidelines, you need the evidence. And as the evidence accumulates, the guidelines are produced and the variations in care become minimised," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165515181/ec53ae48-6293-487c-be5f-811d79db53d3.jpg/r1_240_4698_2894_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg