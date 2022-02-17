news, latest-news,

A skipper whose boat capsized off the coast of Bulli in an incident that left his mate dead and three others in serious condition has been identified in court. Abdulkarem Alnadawi, 37, was charged with negligent navigation causing death and his case was mentioned for the first time in Wollongong Local Court on Thursday. Alnadawi did not appear in person for his brief court mention and his lawyer sought an adjournment to March 3. Read more: 'Dad's in the best of hands': Brian's shaken family thanks searchers Emergency services were called to waters off Waniora Point, Bulli, about 10.20am on October 31 last year after reports a vessel had capsized with seven men on board. Police allege the boat was close to the reef and was being struck by waves when it capsized. Surfers and Surf Life Savers pulled the seven men from the water before taking them to Bulli Beach. Surf Life Savers, and an off-duty doctor and nurse on the beach, performed CPR on four of the men. One of the men, aged 37, died at the scene after he could not be revived. The three other men were revived, with two of the men - aged 39 and 42 - airlifted to St George and Liverpool hospitals in critical conditions and the other man, aged 32, taken by road to Wollongong Hospital. The men have since recovered and been released from hospital. The skipper and owner of the vessel, Alnadawi, was treated for minor injuries and underwent mandatory testing, which returned a negative result. Two other men, aged 38 and 33, were also treated for minor injuries. Marine Area Command officers and Wollongong police commenced an investigation into the incident under Strike Force Gwyyher. Following extensive inquiries, Alnadawi was issued a court attendance notice. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/76aQiSR9c8v6pzQYtCfcnc/524d89a1-b8d8-4bd3-abe5-ff85f0695e66.jpg/r0_84_904_595_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg