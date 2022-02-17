Wollongong beaches open after Sydney's fatal shark attack

news, latest-news,

While Sydney beaches are closed following Wednesday's fatal shark attack, Wollongong's remain open. But a council spokeswoman said measures were being taken to ensure swimmers' safety. At around 4.30pm a swimmer at Little Bay in Sydney was attacked by what is believed to be a Great White shark. Read more: Missing man's family happy he was found NSW Ambulance inspector Lucky Phrachnanh said the swimmer "suffered catastrophic injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do". It was the first fatal shark attack in Sydney in almost 60 years. A Wollongong council spokeswoman said council staff were "deeply saddened" to hear of the tragedy. "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man, as well as the lifeguards, life savers and all other emergency service personnel involved," the spokeswoman said, "We extend our sympathies on behalf of all in our community." She said all 17 beaches are open but council lifeguard services will review and respond to any updated advice from Surf Life Saving NSW or NSW Police. "As a precaution, council this morning tasked our aerial surveillance, Touchdown Helicopters, to undertake an additional shark surveillance flight along the coastline between Windang and Stanwell Park ahead of the beaches opening," the spokeswoman said. "No sharks were spotted by the surveillance team."

